Vinicius Real Madrid 2025Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Vinicius Junior subjected to racist abuse AGAIN as Carlo Ancelotti admits Brazil star & Real Madrid team-mate Raul Asencio were affected by crowd chants against Real Sociedad

Vinicius JuniorR. AsencioReal Sociedad vs Real MadridReal SociedadReal MadridCopa del Rey

Vinicius Jr has once again been subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win against Real Sociedad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sociedad supporters targeted Asencio & Vinicius
  • The defender was hooked off at half-time
  • A fan reportedly made monkey gestures towards the Brazilian
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches