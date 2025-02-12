VIDEO: Vinicius Jr aims cheeky response at Man City fans goading him with chants of 'where's your Ballon d'Or' during Champions League clash after being pipped to top prize by Rodri
Vinicius Junior came up with a cheeky response after Manchester City fans mocked him with a banner during Champions League clash.
- Vini Jr's response to Man City banner
- Starred in Real's 3-2 win over Man City
- Boasted about Real Madrids 15 Champions League wins