GFX Vinicius Jr Kylian Mbappe Antonio RudigerGetty/GOAL
Chirayu Parmar

Vinicius Jr escapes punishment but Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos hit with suspended ban and fines by UEFA for conduct after Champions League win against Atletico Madrid

Real MadridK. MbappeA. RuedigerD. CeballosAtletico MadridChampions LeagueLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos have been fined following their actions after the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • UEFA fines three Real Madrid stars after Madrid derby
  • Mbappe fined €30k, Rudiger €40k, Ceballos €20k
  • Vinicius avoids ban despite controversial gestures
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match