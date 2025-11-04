Vinicius Jr outburst 'no big deal' as 'incredible' Real Madrid star defended by centre-back Dean Huijsen after Clasico tantrum

In the aftermath of his controversial temper tantrum, the Brazil international issued a public apology, but did not mention Alonso in the statement. "Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," he wrote. "Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."

As if his theatrics after being substituted weren't enough, the apology drew further criticism for not including his head coach in the statement. However, Alonso was quick to quash any speculation, insisting that everything had been cleared up after a frank, face-to-face conversation with the attacker.

"Has Vinicius apologised to me? We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable," the Madrid manager told reporters last weekend. "He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, that settles the matter.

"It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He demonstrated his honesty; he spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. I've already said it, I was very proud and the matter was settled on Wednesday itself. We trained well yesterday, I see Vini doing well, and we're all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction."