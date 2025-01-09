RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Vincius Jr in fresh bust-up! Real Madrid superstar clashes with Pablo Maffeo just days after Mallorca defender vowed to 'knock him out in 10 seconds' as Supercopa clash ends in chaos

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridReal Madrid vs MallorcaMallorcaSuper CupP. Maffeo

Vincius Jr was involved in a fresh bust-up with Pablo Maffeo just days after the Mallorca defender vowed to "knock him out in 10 seconds".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius Jr & Maffeo have a chequered history
  • Duo clashed again in the Spanish Super Cup
  • Both received a warning from the referee
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱