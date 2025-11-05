Getty Images Sport
'I would have loved to play!' - Vincent Kompany wished he was back on the field as 10-man Bayern Munich survived second-half onslaught against PSG
Bayern grind out tense win in Paris
Bayern continued their incredible unbeaten run under Kompany, defeating PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to extend their winning streak to 16 games in all competitions. The reigning Bundesliga champions dominated the first half with two goals from Diaz, who struck twice inside 32 minutes to stun the French hosts. However, the Colombian’s red card for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi just before half-time shifted momentum dramatically.
The European champions pulled one back through substitute Joao Neves, but Die Roten's 10 men held firm through a relentless second-half siege. The victory not only strengthened Bayern’s position atop their Champions League group but also underlined their defensive resolve, something Kompany said reminded him of his own playing days.
'I would have loved to play in that second half' - Kompany
After the match, Bayern boss Kompany reflected on the intensity of the contest and the pride he took in his team’s defensive character even joking that the atmosphere made him wish he could pull on his boots again.
“I would have loved to have played in the second half,” Kompany told Sky Sport Austria. “Defending everything away and always putting pressure on the man. Every situation is dangerous, but as a defender, you’re naturally trained for these moments.”
The Belgian praised his side’s mentality under pressure, adding that the performance embodied the spirit he wants Bayern to represent: hard work, discipline, and composure even when the odds are stacked against them.
Kimmich and Tah hail Bayern’s ‘intensity and fight’
Midfielder Joshua Kimmich described the victory as one of the most exhausting yet rewarding nights of his career. Speaking to Prime Video, the German admitted he was taken aback by the sheer tempo of the encounter.
“I have to say, that was one of the most intense halves of my career,” Kimmich said. “After 25 minutes, I looked up and thought to myself, ‘I’m going to collapse.’ It was really intense from both teams, this man-to-man pressing, constant movement, and incredible pace.”
Kimmich also lauded his team's physical edge: “We really hurt them. We were very aggressive, had a lot of very good chances, and were very physical. Paris moved around a lot in possession, their players rotated a lot, and they made frequent runs in behind. You always had to keep up. That was quite a challenge. It only got more intense in the second half."
Center-back Jonathan Tah echoed those sentiments, praising the collective effort that saw Bayern survive with 10 men: “The first half was brilliant from us. The way we approached the game, the intensity, and the number of chances we created,” he told Prime Video. “The second half was simply about suffering and defending together. It’s not typical for us to have to defend extremely deep, but we showed we can do it when we have to.”
Their comments summed up a Bayern side that blended attacking dominance with a defender’s mentality - a reflection of Kompany’s growing imprint on the squad.
Focus shifts to Arsenal after Paris test
With four wins from four in the Champions League, Bayern’s attention now turns to another major test - a November 26 trip to Arsenal, where both clubs will put their perfect group-stage records on the line in a clash for top spot.
Reflecting on the upcoming encounter, Kimmich said: “Against Arsenal we can see once again where we stand, but today, especially the first half, was outstanding from us.”
Before that European showdown, The Bavarians return to Bundesliga action against Union Berlin, looking to enter the international break unbeaten. For Kompany, the message remains simple: keep momentum, keep control, and keep believing - whether defending deep or dictating play, Bayern look every bit the complete package under him.
