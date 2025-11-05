AFP
Vincent Kompany's leadership is 'contagious!' Ex-Bayern Munich star praises coach's 'direct and clear vision' and expects 'magnificent' career from former Man City captain
Kompany-led Bayern continue unbeaten streak
The reigning Bundesliga champions are enjoying a dominant run this season under Kompany, remaining unbeaten in all competitions. On Tuesday, the German giants extended their winning streak to 16 by beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 despite going down to 10 men after Luis Diaz received a red card before half-time.
Bayern shocked many when they appointed the Belgian following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League ahead of the 2024-25 season. However, Kompany proved his worth as he led the team to the Bundesliga title in his first season. The Bavarians' strong start this season convinced the board to extend Kompany’s contract until 2029, securing his future at the club well beyond his previous deal, which was due to expire in the summer of 2027.
- AFP
Sane hails Kompany’s leadership
Sane, who played alongside Kompany at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019 and under him at Bayern last season, spoke highly of his former captain and manager's coaching approach.
In an interview with Sky Sport, the German winger called Kompany 'a true leader' and a manager with a clear vision of the game.
"I was absolutely thrilled when Vincent Kompany became Bayern's coach, especially since I was still there at the time," Sane said.
"I knew what kind of guy he was, what he was like as a teammate, and how he operates as a person. He's very direct and has a clear vision of football. You can see that now: he has a clear structure, a philosophy, and knows exactly what he expects from himself and the team. He's a true leader, and that's contagious, everyone wants to follow along. After his magnificent playing career, he's sure to have a magnificent coaching career as well. I'm very happy for him," he added.
Sane is the latest of many to heap praise on the former Anderlecht coach recently. A former Schalke director opened up on the impressive PowerPoint presentation Kompany gave as he considered taking over at the German club before eventually taking over at Burnley. His "courageous" decision to drop Harry Kane from the starting XI last week was also highlighted by club legend Lothar Matthaus, who says the coach clearly shows trust in his players.
Sane maintains bond with former Bayern teammates
The 29-year-old, who joined Galatasaray as a free agent this summer, reflected on his time in Munich. The German winger scored 61 goals and provided 55 assists in 220 appearances for Bayern across all competitions before deciding not to extend his contract, which expired in June. Sane revealed that he remains in touch with a few of his former teammates and is happy to see the team's success this season.
"I was just talking to Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich the other day. We're still in touch," Sane revealed. "When I have time, I naturally watch their games too. I'm really happy that they're doing so well and I hope they keep pushing. And of course, when Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies rejoin the team soon, it'll only make them stronger. I'm really happy for the team."
- Getty Images
What's next for Sane and Bayern Munich?
At Galatasaray, Sane is focused on replicating the impact he had at Bayern. After a slow start in Turkey, the winger is gradually finding his rhythm, having scored three goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances this season. The Turkish giants sit atop the Super Lig with nine wins from 11 games and are preparing for a Champions League clash against Ajax on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, red-hot Bayern will return to Germany for a trip to Berlin to face Union Berlin, aiming to extend their lead in the Bundesliga table. They are currently five points ahead of RB Leipzig and look unstoppable, with Harry Kane and Diaz leading the charge.
Advertisement