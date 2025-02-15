'We actually deserved to win' - Vincent Kompany defends Bayern Munich despite Bundesliga leaders failing to get a single shot on target against dominant Bayer Leverkusen

Vincent Kompany defended Bayern Munich's dismal performance after they were forced to share the spoils against a dominant Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bayern held to a 0-0 draw by Leverkusen

Were toothless in attack and had just two shots

Kompany claimed that his men "deserved to win" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱