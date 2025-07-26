FBL-POR-CUP-BENFICA-SPORTINGAFP
VIDEO: Viktor Gyokeres replaced already! Sporting reveal Arsenal-bound striker has already been stripped of shirt number

Viktor Gyokeres has already been replaced by Sporting, with Conrad Harder to operate as the club's No.9 for the 2025/26 season. After two successful years leading the line in Portugal, Gyokeres is now set for a Premier League challenge and Sporting are prepared for a new era without their talismanic striker.

  • Gyokeres set to join Arsenal
  • Sporting move on from the Swede
  • Hand No.9 to Harder for the new season
