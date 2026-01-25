Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Jesus - who should be Arsenal's first-choice striker for their historic quadruple pursuit?

It was certainly noticeable just how overjoyed Arsenal's players were for Gyokeres when he scored his first goal in open play for three months in last week's Carabao Cup win at Chelsea.

Star midfielder Declan Rice has also argued that a lot of the Sweden international's good work goes unnoticed, in the sense that he creates space for his team-mates by occupying opponents in central areas.

"It's tough for him, because he's got two defenders on him all game, all over him," Rice pointed out after netting a double in Arsenal's 3-2 win at Bournemouth on January 3.

"So, he has to use his strength, he has to do all he can to help the team and with my first goal tonight, without him making that run from Gabriel Martinelli's flick and holding it, setting it off to Martin [Odegaard], that goal wouldn't happen. That was a pivotal moment in the game for us to turn the game on its head.

"I also see how hard he hits a ball, and when that space arrives for him and the ball's arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100 percent score. Trust me, he's doing unbelievably well for us, and we wouldn't be where we are without him.

"But, at the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyokeres, because he's one of the best strikers in the world."

The onus is very much on him to prove it - particularly amid reports that Arsenal are weighing up a massive summer move for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez. But it's Jesus who represents the more immediate threat to Gyokeres' starting spot.