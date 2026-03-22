VIDEO: Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham brutally booed & jeered at Professional Fighters League MMA event in Madrid
Hostile reception for the Real Madrid stars
Vinicius attended the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event accompanied by his team-mates Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham, hoping to enjoy the fights from the front row, but the atmosphere changed drastically when the arena cameras focused on them. When their image was projected on the arena's giant screens, whistles and boos were heard from the audience. The incident quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the clear division of opinion the players generates outside the Santiago Bernabeu, even within the city of Madrid itself.
Despite the intensity of the jeers and the pressure from thousands of people, Madrid players tried to maintain their composure at all times. Vini, accustomed to being the target of criticism in various stadiums in Spain, showed no signs of annoyance or confrontation towards the stands, maintaining a professional attitude while the cameras followed his every move. Courtois, meanwhile, was given a big cheer.
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Vini controversial reputation on the pitch
Critics of Vinicius often point to his provocative behaviour on the pitch as the catalyst for such public animosity. Whether it is mimicking crying toward rival fans, making gestures suggesting opponents belong in the second division, or his frequent confrontations with referees, Vinicius has struggled to win over neutral observers despite his undeniable talent. However, the football world continues to rightly condemn any form of racist abuse directed at the player.
- AFP
A reminder of the polarization in football
Security and the organisers of the MMA event did not issue official statements regarding the attendees' behaviour, but images captured by fans and media present make it clear that the 'Real Madrid factor' generates conflicting emotions. But this event underscores the strong polarisation that currently exists in Spanish sport. It's striking that world-class figures like Bellingham and Vini encounter this kind of rejection at events outside of professional football, suggesting that the rivalry and the narratives surrounding them transcend the pitch and permeate any public appearance they make.