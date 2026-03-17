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Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Vinicius Jr., controversial celebration against Manchester City: "Cry, cry!"

A goal and a controversial celebration in the highly contentious opening stages of the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Manchester City and Real Madrid have now become fierce rivals, thanks to the many memorable encounters between the two sides in the Champions League, and the 2025/2026 edition of the competition is no exception. 

Following the 3-0 first-leg victory in the round of 16 secured by Los Merengues at home at the Santiago Bernabéu (a hat-trick from Valverde), the Citizens were looking to pull off a stunning comeback at the Etihad Stadium in a second leg that had, however, already been decided by Vinicius Jr. 

In the 22nd minute of the match, in fact, the Brazilian became the undisputed star of the show with the move that led to a penalty and Bernardo Silva’s sending-off, scoring from the spot (having missed in the first leg) and celebrating in a controversial manner that will go down in the history books.

  • THE GOAL SCENES

    In the 22nd minute of the first half at the Etihad, Vinicius made a run down the middle from a position that looked marginally offside at the start; once inside the box, he cut inside onto his right foot and curled the ball into the far post, finding the net. The ball rebounded off Donnarumma’s back and remained in play, with Brahim Diaz recovering the loose ball and playing it across towards the far post, where Vinicius once again took centre stage with a first-time shot destined for the near post. However, Bernardo Silva was positioned there and, with his hands behind his back, managed to stretch out his elbow to save the result.  

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  • THE CONTROVERSY AND THE PENALTY

    Vinicius immediately protested to the referee, claiming a handball by Bernardo Silva, prompting a reaction from the Manchester City fans, who immediately showered him with boos and abuse. Play was halted due to an offside position by the Brazilian, signalled by the assistant referee, which was not confirmed by VAR; consequently, referee Vincic was called to the On-Field Review following an intervention by the City captain. The final decision was a penalty and a red card, with Vinicius stepping up to take the spot-kick.

  • GOAL AND CONTROVERSIAL CELEBRATION

    This time, Vinicius isn’t fooled by Donnarumma and puts Real Madrid ahead, bringing the aggregate score to 4–0 for the time being, but it is the Brazilian’s celebration that has sparked debate: immediately after scoring, Vinicius puts his finger to his lips, silencing the entire Etihad Stadium. He then makes his way towards the corner flag, standing there as if to draw the attention of the entire stadium. Finally, he raises his clenched fists to eye level, mimicking the gesture of ‘cry, cry!’. A celebration that is already doing the rounds on the internet.

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