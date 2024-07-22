VIDEO: USMNT star Matt Turner in shop window? Nottingham Forest goalkeeper looking sharp amid transfer talk – with American in danger of being third choice at the City Ground
Matt Turner appears keen to put himself in the shop window at Nottingham Forest, with the USMNT goalkeeper already generating transfer talk.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Moved to Trentside in summer of 2023
- Slipped down the pecking order with Reds
- Return to MLS has been speculated