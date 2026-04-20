VIDEO: 'Unacceptable!' - Endrick dances in front of PSG ultras as he celebrates scoring in shock Lyon win over Ligue 1 champions
Endrick silences the Parc des Princes
Lyon pulled off a stunning 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, ignited by a masterclass from Real Madrid loanee Endrick. The 19-year-old forward needed just six minutes to make his mark on the contest, latching onto a pass from Afonso Moreira to slot a clinical finish past Matvey Safonov.
However, it was his post-goal antics that stole the headlines. After finding the back of the net, the Brazilian international performed a cheeky dance directly in front of the PSG ultras. The celebration was immediately met with a chorus of boos and prompted an angry reaction from the Parisian faithful, who deemed the gesture disrespectful given the high stakes of the encounter.
The fallout from the celebration was instantaneous across social platforms. A prominent PSG fan account, @PSGINT_, shared a video of the incident on X with a furious caption: “HOW DARE ENDRICK DANCE LIKE THIS AT THE PARC???!!!! WE NEED TO MAKE THE COMEBACK THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE”. The post quickly garnered thousands of views as supporters debated whether the youngster had crossed a line.
Watch the clip
Hakimi delivers on-field lecture
The tension on the pitch was palpable, particularly for PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international was seen confronting Endrick shortly after the dance, clearly frustrated by the teenager's choice of celebration. Hakimi later explained his decision to step in, noting that the atmosphere was already tense with his side trailing early in the game.
Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the final whistle, the 27-year-old said: "[Why did I tell Endrick to stay calm?] We are not going to focus on the opposing players. I wanted my team to stay focused, and for him to stop doing things towards our supporters. Let him play football, especially as he is a good player. But when he does things that are not related to football, it can annoy me, especially since we were losing."
- AFP
Lyon boost Champions League hopes
While the drama surrounding Endrick dominated the talk at full-time, the result provides a massive boost to Lyon's European ambitions. The 2-1 win lifts Paulo Fonseca's side into fourth place, level on points with third-placed Lille. Endrick's impact was not limited to his goal, as he turned provider with a perfectly weighted through ball for Moreira to double the lead in the 18th minute, marking his 14th goal contribution for the French giants in just 20 appearances.
For PSG, the defeat narrows their lead at the top of the table to just a single point over second-placed Lens. Although Luis Enrique introduced the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the second half, the reigning champions could only find a late consolation through the Georgian international, leaving them to reflect on a frustrating night where a teenager from Madrid stole the show.