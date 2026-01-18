VIDEO: Thomas Frank targeted with 'sacked in the morning' chants by Tottenham fans during abysmal West Ham loss as Spurs consider firing unpopular head coach

Frank was asked about the chants as well as the boos his side received at the full-time whistle in his post-match press conference. "Of course, I've probably had better times, it's probably not the best time of course," he replied. "But I understand, I'm the man in charge. So the blame will go to me. That's fair, no problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can, to support them and drive them forward, that's what we do, and we will keep going forward."

Regarding the fans' frustration in general, Frank added: "I think it also seems to be the perfect storm at the moment in many ways. We have a last-minute defeat. I think when everyone feels that everyone has given everything, including the fans, to back the team, and you get nothing out of it and you get a sucker punch in injury time, it's unbelievably tough to take.

"It's unbelievably tough to take for the fans, for the players, for me, everyone involved. And football is emotion, so I understand why it's tough. I can promise everyone it's extremely tough for me as well. So I think everyone involved in football knows this is just tough. But there's only one way. It's keep going. You can't feel sorry for yourself.

"Of course, I think probably tonight you're a little bit down, but then you should go again. There's only one way. That's going forward."