VIDEO: Snoop Dogg makes special request to Swansea fans ahead of American rap icon's first visit to South Wales as minority owner

Snoop is, alongside television host Martha Stewart and Ballon d’OIr winner Luka Modric, part of the ownership team at Swansea. He is invested financially and emotionally, which is allowing big dreams to form.

Alongside Welsh neighbours Wrexham - who have Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at the helm - Swansea’s intention is to rejoin the Premier League ranks at some point in the not-too-distant future.

That is unlikely to happen this season, despite the congested nature of the Championship, with Vitor Matos’ side sat 15th in the table. They are only six points adrift of Wrexham in sixth, with a play-off spot still up for grabs, but need to outperform a number of second-tier rivals.

Snoop is ready to do his bit for the collective cause, with a cheerleading role set to be filled against Preston. A sold-out crowd will be joining him at the Swansea.com Stadium, with those in attendance being gifted a complementary towel that they are being urged to twirl in the air - much like fans in major American sports, such as NFL, do.