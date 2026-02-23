Getty Images Entertainment
VIDEO: Ronaldinho's still got it! Brazil icon dazzles in Barcelona vs Real Madrid Legends game & playfully pushes Marcelo to the turf
Saviola and Barral trade goals
On the scoreboard, the game was a tale of two halves. Barcelona enjoyed the better of the opening period, dictated largely by the creative influence of Ronaldinho and the movement of Saviola. The Argentine striker, who famously represented both clubs during his storied career, looked sharp in the final third and took his goal with the composure that defined his time in La Liga. At the interval, the Blaugrana held a 1-0 lead and appeared to be in control of the tempo, much to the delight of the local supporters in Barcelona colours.
The second half saw a resurgence from the Real Madrid veterans, who introduced fresh legs and increased the intensity in search of a comeback. Their persistence eventually paid off when David Barral found the back of the net to level the scores. Barral, a prolific scorer in the lower tiers of Spanish football who also enjoyed a successful top-flight career, showed his typical predatory instincts to ensure the points were shared. Despite further chances for both sides as the game opened up, neither could find a decisive winner before the final whistle blew.
Ronaldinho was instrumental in the opening goal
Ronaldinho was undoubtedly the star attraction of the evening. The 45-year-old Brazilian remains a global icon, and his every touch was greeted with roars of approval from the stands. Proving he can still pick a lock with ease, the former Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in the opening goal for the Catalan side. He produced a trademark lofted pass into space for Jonathan Soriano, who then provided the assist for Saviola to finish clinically. It was a sequence that rolled back the years, demonstrating the telepathic understanding still present among Barcelona’s former greats.
Playful antics highlight the spectacle
The most talked-about moment of the night, however, involved a cheeky interaction between Ronaldinho and his compatriot Marcelo. As the former Madrid full-back prepared to restart play from his own half, Ronaldinho crept up and gave him a mischievous nudge. Always one for a bit of showmanship, Marcelo responded by dropping to the turf with exaggerated dramatics, mimicking the intense tension of a high-stakes competitive Clasico. The stadium immediately recognized the lighthearted nature of the exchange, erupting into laughter as the two Brazilians shared a warm hug and a joke on the pitch.
- Getty Images Entertainment
A successful US debut for the Legends Clasico
This match marked a significant milestone as the first-ever Clasico between these two specific veteran outfits to be held on United States soil.
As the players did a lap of honour after the 1-1 draw, the focus remained on Ronaldinho, who seemed to enjoy every second of the spotlight. For the fans in Los Angeles, getting to witness his "no-look" passes and infectious smile in the flesh was worth the ticket price alone. While the current generation prepares for the business end of the season, the Legends showed that the story of the Clasico is an ongoing legacy, one that continues to captivate the world through the boots of those who made it famous in the first place.
Advertisement