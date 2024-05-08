VIDEO: Real Madrid question prompts Kylian Mbappe to cut short live TV interview after PSG's Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund
Kylian Mbappe stormed out of an interview after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund.
- Paris Saint-Germain suffer Champions League exit
- Borussia Dortmund into final after 2-0 aggregate win
- Mbappe leaves interview after Real Madrid question