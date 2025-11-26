VIDEO: 'I'm raging with that!' - Roy Keane's phone goes off in hilarious moment on The Overlap to leave Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher in stitches

Neville went on to remind Keane about a similar incident in a press conference during the Irishman's time as manager at Ipswich when a phone went off. The former Red Devil wanted to know who the culprit was and Keane revealed he did find out much later. "I done an Ipswich game last year for Sky," he explained. "The guy whose phone was ringing came over and apologised. A reporter came looking for me and I asked him. I said, 'well why didn't you switch it off? All them years ago?' He said 'I was nervous. I didn't know what to do'. But he apologised for that and I apologise for that."

Carragher came up with a quick quip in response: "Whoever made that phone call's gonna get it!"