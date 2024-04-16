VIDEO: 'S**t management of a press conference' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explodes at journalists following questions about penalty argument after emphatic Premier League win over Everton
Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino stormed out of a press conference as he grew frustrated by journalists' questions after the 6-0 win against Everton.
- Chelsea players argued about penalty
- Pochettino asked questions about incident
- Argentine coach blew up at journalists