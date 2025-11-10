VIDEO: Premier League legend's son scores brilliant solo goal as England's Young Lions face Egypt at the U-17 World Cup

Reigan plays alongside his brother Jaden at Manchester City, with both players having been handed their debuts by Pep Guardiola earlier this year. Proud dad Emile has told the Mirror about the approach he takes with his kids as they aim to follow in his famous footsteps.

He said: "They are both very athletic. The young one is very quick. The older one is a bit of a beast like I was. They've both got similar attributes. I'm someone who stands really far back and I become a dad, really. If they want to ask me something, I tell them, or if they want to come out with me and do a little bit extra, then I'll take them, but I'm not the one who’s going to force them. They enjoy it, they love it. Yes, there are some times when I think 'I want to say something’, but the reality is it's not my career.

"Another reality is, what has the manager or coach told them to do? Because if I tell them to do something different then there's a conflict there. So I take a step back and I enjoy watching it, to be honest, as it's nice to see them progressing. I've watched them from the age of four and now they're 19 and 17, they're doing fantastic."