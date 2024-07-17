Patrice Evra John TerryGetty & @patrice.evra
Richard Mills

Patrice Evra posts bizarre gorilla sex video that leaves John Terry in hysterics as ex-Man Utd star fires back at French media with strange NSFW clip

Manchester UnitedChelseaPremier League

Patrice Evra has posted a gorilla mating video that's left John Terry in hysterics - days after the Frenchman received a suspended jail sentence.

