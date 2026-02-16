VIDEO: Mikel Arteta caught in awkward encounter with Arsenal fan demanding signature while leaving Emirates Stadium with his family
Arsenal eased past Wigan in FA Cup action
Arsenal made light work of League One opposition in their latest cup fixture, with a 4-0 victory carrying them safely into round five. Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were all on target inside the opening 27 minutes, while Jack Hunt also put through his own net.
The Premier League leaders were able to take their foot off the gas with an hour still to play, with Arteta watching his team go through the motions as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple.
Watch Arteta become caught up in awkward exchange
Arteta ignored autograph request from Arsenal fan
While enjoying a relatively stress-free evening on the touchline, Arteta was left a little flustered when making his way out of Emirates Stadium. He made it to his vehicle and onto the streets around the iconic venue, but quickly got stuck in traffic.
That left him open to being accosted by supporters who were still milling around. One of those approached Arteta’s car and pleaded for the Spaniard to sign his shirt. He claimed that the autograph was for his son.
That calls fell on deaf ears, with Arsenal’s head coach opting not to wind down his window and pick up a pen. The supporter refused to give up, as Arteta crawled through a slow-moving queue of traffic, but was ultimately left empty-handed as a one-sided exchange came to a close.
Arteta had told reporters of seeing the Gunners ease their way past Wigan with the minimum of fuss: “It was great. Straight away you could see that things were clicking. Players were really alive, really sharp. And yeah, we caused a lot of damage to them.
“Very happy we are in the next round. That’s what we wanted to achieve and I think the manner that we’ve done it as well, making a lot of changes. But the team showed a real desire first of all, which is the most important thing when you play these kinds of teams in the competition.
“Then cohesion, which normally is not there from the beginning because of the amount of changes that you’ve made. But the team, I think, played with a lot of intensity, great intentions to play forward, to constantly threaten the opposition, and we scored some incredible goals in the first half. That made a difference.”
Arsenal - who are into the FA Cup fifth round, the Carabao Cup final and last 16 of the Champions League - will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday when taking in a trip to rock-bottom Wolves. They will enter that contest sat four points clear at the top of the table.