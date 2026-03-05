VIDEO: Furious Michael Carrick didn't speak to a SINGLE Man Utd player at full-time of Newcastle loss as he claps fans before storming down tunnel

The interim manager's reaction demonstrated the high standards set behind the scenes. By refusing to interact with the players immediately after the whistle, Carrick sent a clear message that the numerical advantage should have earned him three points. "Yeah, we're not happy [with] the way we played the game tonight," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"The way the game panned out, I think we had it in our hands largely, but credit to Newcastle, I thought the way they approached the game, I thought we knew it was going to be a tough game here, but we navigated the game to be in a position where we felt we should kick on and we didn't really. So yeah, bitterly disappointed."

Despite the visible dismay shown on the pitch, Carrick was careful not to question the effort of his team when speaking to the media.

"It was just the quality and the performance; it wasn't character or wanting to win or anything like that," he insisted. "It's easy to throw that in, just because you don't win a game of football. Credit to Newcastle, they deserve to win tonight, so it hurts me to say that, but that's how it was, and we need to get back to working and be better for the next game. There’s lessons in it, and we need to learn together as a group. We’ve got time to look at it and improve."