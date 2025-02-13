VIDEO: Get him in the first team! Man Utd wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin scores ANOTHER hat-trick as Red Devils' U18s thump Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup
Manchester United may already have the prolific striker they are crying out for, with teenage wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin scoring another hat-trick.
- Red Devils lacking a spark at senior level
- Have plenty of goals in their academy system
- Into the quarter-finals of FA Youth Cup