Diaz has endured a week of mixed emotions having bagged a brace at PSG in midweek. However, the Colombian's night in Paris was cut short owing to a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi that resulted in his dismissal deep into first half injury time following a VAR review.

Nevertheless, the former Liverpool man was used from the outset by Vincent Kompany at Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon as Bayern looked to make it 10 successive wins to kick off the Bundesliga season.

However, Bayern found themselves behind in the first half through Danilho Doekhi, the towering centre-back on hand to bag his third league goal of the season. FC Hollywood responded through Diaz shortly before the break as he struck past Frederik Rønnow from an impossible angle.