Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Lionel Messi bags brace for Inter Miami – including one with his right foot – & provides assist for Luis Suarez as Argentine superstar returns to MLS action after injury in style

Lionel Messi bagged a brace on his return to MLS action after a two-month injury lay-off, with Inter Miami seeing off the Philadelphia Union.

  • Miami win 3-1 over Union on Messi's return
  • Messi scores twice and provides assist for Suarez
  • Missed close to two months of action due to injury