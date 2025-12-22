VIDEO: Lamine Yamal gives tour of his home while wearing Bayern star's shirt as Barcelona wonderkid reveals why he 'can't have a girlfriend'

The Barcelona forward, who is still only 18 years old, is preparing to move from his current Catalan apartment into a £12 million mansion once owned by former Blaugrana and Spain international Gerard Pique and his former partner Shakira. Until the move is completed, Yamal continues to live with his friend Sohaib and his cousin Mohamed Abde, reflecting his humble beginnings despite rising to the top of the game and becoming one of football's most recognised names.
During the tour, designed as the launch of his new YouTube channel, Yamal shared details of a lifestyle that reflects both his age and his rapid rise in football. He showed collections of action figures, soft toys including octopus teddies, gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and several areas displaying trophies and medals from his career so far, which includes a La Liga title.