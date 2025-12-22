VIDEO: Lamine Yamal gives tour of his home while wearing Bayern star's shirt as Barcelona wonderkid reveals why he 'can't have a girlfriend'

Yamal admitted he is not particularly organised, saying he once had a large pile of clothes stacked in one room and that he cannot remember where each of his trophies on display came from. He did, however, stress the importance of his home smelling pleasant, explaining that vanilla is the only scent he likes.

"It’s important that the house smells good," he said. "I only like the smell of vanilla. Everything in my house has to be vanilla. My soap is vanilla too. I smell really good."

Despite his profile and success at such a young age, Yamal suggested his lifestyle makes it difficult to have a girlfriend. He explained that he deliberately wakes up during the night to eat cookies, which he keeps beside his bed.

"I try to sleep early to wake up in the middle of the night," he added. "And you’ll say, to wake up in the night and check the time and say, 'I can sleep more.' No, to eat cookies. I love it. It’s my favourite plan. That’s why I can’t have a girlfriend, because I wake up at night."

The tour also highlighted several personal items of significance. Among them were a replica Kopa Trophy, a ring commemorating Spain’s European Championship win, a La Liga Player of the Month award, and a match ball from Spain’s 2024 European Championship semi-final victory over France.

"The most precious thing in my house is the ball I scored with against France," Yamal said.