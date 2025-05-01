FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's dad rips off his jacket to reveal his son's shirt as he goes absolutely berserk celebrating Barcelona superstar's goal in Champions League draw with Inter

L. YamalBarcelona vs InterBarcelonaInterChampions League

Lamine Yamal's father found himself on cloud nine after his son produced a moment of pure wizardry to score Barcelona's first goal against Inter.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Yamal produced a world-class finish
  • Barca star's father went crazy while celebrating in the stands
  • First leg between Barca and Inter finished in a 3-3 draw
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches