Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
Fred Garratt-Stanley

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe sits Josko Gvardiol down before bagging second Real Madrid goal & BRUTALLY trolling Man City defender with cheeky celebration as Los Blancos run away with Champions League play-off

K. MbappeReal MadridReal Madrid vs Manchester CityManchester CityChampions LeagueJ. Gvardiol

Kylian Mbappe killed Man City's hopes of Champions League progression with an outrageously cool finish in the play-off second leg for Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe sat down Gvardiol
  • Scored second of the night
  • Guardiola side surely doomed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches