VIDEO: Man City forgotten man Kalvin Phillips sent off for shocking challenge in Steel City derby

Speaking before the match, Phillips had made it clear how eager he is to get his career back on track. He told Sky Sports: "I want to play as many games as possible. If I'd gone to a Premier League team, it might have taken longer to get into the team, and they have fewer games. I'd rather be put in the deep end than work my way in. Chris (Wilder) has been really good with me, asking how I'm feeling and making sure that if there's anything body-wise or uncomfortable, he's there to ask the questions. I've really enjoyed it since I've been here.

"Funnily enough, it was early December when I was thinking about going out on loan. Pat texted me and said Chris is asking him to message me to see what I thought about coming here to play a few games. At first, I wasn't sure, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought why not? I spoke to Pat and, to be honest, I barely spoke to Chris. I just made my mind up, spoke to my agent and said I'd rather go to Sheffield United than anywhere else. I've always admired the way Chris manages and the stories I've heard about him. It just felt like the perfect fit."