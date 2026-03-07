VIDEO: Ivan Toney delivers Vinicius Jr samba tribute with corner flag celebration after bagging another goal for Al-Ahli

The victory provides Al-Ahli with a narrow one-point cushion at the top of the table, though the pressure from behind remains immense. Al-Hilal kept pace thanks to a masterclass from Karim Benzema, who scored twice in a 4-0 routing of Al-Najmah. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have the opportunity to leapfrog Toney’s side if they can secure a victory against Neom SC. The title race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the history of the division.

Toney is fully aware that the job is far from finished, despite the jubilant scenes following the derby win. “We knew it's going to be tough; it's derby day and we have to make sure we keep Jeddah green,” Toney said to the league's official website. “You heard it here today; the fans were the 12th player on the pitch. They got us through this game and, if they stick with us throughout the season like this, then we can do something special.”