VIDEO: What a header from Kevin De Bruyne! Man City star Pep Guardiola's side to early lead against Brighton before Phil Foden lashes home a free-kick as reigning champions keep pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title hunt
Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunning diving header to give Manchester City an early lead against Brighton before blowing the Seagulls away at the Amex.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Bruyne scores diving header
- Foden double in first half
- Man City lead 3-0 at Brighton