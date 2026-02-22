Goal.com
Lionel Messi Luis SuarezGetty
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Furious Lionel Messi dragged away from match officials by Luis Suarez after Inter Miami's defeat to LAFC

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was spotted being restrained by team-mate Luis Suarez after the team's 3-0 defeat to LAFC on Saturday in their MLS season opener. Goals from David Martinez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz secured an emphatic win and made it a miserable start to the season for The Herons. Messi appeared furious after the final whistle and was seen trying to follow the match officials.

  • Inter Miami thrashed by LAFC

    Messi was back from injury for the game against LAFC but unable to make an impact as Inter Miami kicked off a new season with a 3-0 defeat. It's a poor start to their title defence for the Herons and tempers flared afterwards. A visibly angry Messi was spotted trying to follow the match officials and having to be dragged back by Suarez, per TyC Sports. There are now fears that the incident could land Messi in hot water. Inter Miami reporter Franco Panizo posted on X: "Matt Miazga was suspended three games for something similar in 2023. Lionel Messi is at risk of facing a disciplinary sanction over his post-game actions last night."

  • Watch Suarez drag angry Messi away

  • Mascherano reacts to Miami's defeat

    Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano shared his thoughts on the defeat after the game. He told reporters: "They beat us fair and square, that's the reality. My initial analysis gives me the feeling that it's a somewhat misleading result; the game itself didn't show that difference. Clearly, Los Angeles made the difference in terms of transitions; they hurt us a lot. We're not going to make a tragedy out of it either; we know we have to improve, we have to keep emphasizing the positive things we've done."

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    What comes next for Inter Miami?

    Inter Miami will have to wait and see if the Argentina international does subsequently face any disciplinary action for his behavior after the game. In the meantime, Inter Miami and Messi will go in search of their first win of the new season next time out against Orlando City.

