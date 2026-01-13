VIDEO: Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo trudges off in disbelief after being subbed in Al-Nassr's top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Hilal & makes cryptic gesture on bench

Al-Nassr were only trailing by one when Ronaldo was replaced. The evergreen 40-year-old always believes that he can make an impact and was less than impressed at being hauled off. He appeared to mouth the word “impossible” when making way for midfielder Wesley.

Ronaldo did share a brief handshake with head coach and fellow countryman Jorge Jesus when heading to the bench, but made it clear what he thought of the decision to cut his evening short.

CR7 went on to deliver a cryptic gesture as cameras continued to turn his way. After Neves put Al-Hilal out of sight, Ronaldo was spotted smiling and making a ‘goodbye’ motion with his left hand.

He may have been conceding defeat in another title race, with Al-Nassr - who opened the 2025-26 campaign with 10 consecutive victories - having suffered three defeats through their last four matches to slip seven points adrift of table-topping Al-Hilal.