Santi CazorlaGetty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scores dramatic free-kick with his weaker foot at 40 years of age to put boyhood club into La Liga play-off final

S. CazorlaArsenalLaLigaReal OviedoReal Oviedo vs AlmeriaAlmeriaSegunda Division

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored a dramatic free-kick, with his weaker foot and at 40 years of age, to book a play-off final berth for Oviedo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two-time European Championship winner
  • Graced the Premier League with Gunners
  • Helped boyhood club back to the big time
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱