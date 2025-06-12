VIDEO: Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scores dramatic free-kick with his weaker foot at 40 years of age to put boyhood club into La Liga play-off final
Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored a dramatic free-kick, with his weaker foot and at 40 years of age, to book a play-off final berth for Oviedo.
- Two-time European Championship winner
- Graced the Premier League with Gunners
- Helped boyhood club back to the big time