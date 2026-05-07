VIDEO: Euphoric Prince William goes wild in stands as Aston Villa thrash Nottingham Forest to reach Europa League final

Aston Villa secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, overturning a first-leg deficit to secure a 4-1 aggregate triumph and a place in the Europa League final.

The atmosphere inside Villa Park reflected the magnitude of the moment, with over 43,000 supporters witnessing a night that could prove transformational for the club. Among them was Prince William, whose animated celebrations captured the emotion of a fanbase that has waited decades for a return to the continental spotlight. After falling short in recent knockout campaigns, Villa delivered when it mattered most, producing a composed and ruthless display to keep their European dream alive.







