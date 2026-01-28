VIDEO: Emma Hayes performs 'Sexy Dexy' dance routine as USWNT coach joins Trinity Rodman in celebrating her goal against Chile just days after snubbing star forward

Hayes explained after the game that Rodman had insisted she had to join in, having previously snubbed her request.

The former Chelsea boss explained: "She said, ‘You are doing it tonight,’” Hayes said about Rodman’s push for a joint celebration if she scored.

“I thought, you know what? The game’s comfortable. Trin’s not going to score tonight. It’s a crowded box, and the minute she chopped inside, if you’d have seen, if you had panned towards me prior to that, my head was in my hands.”

Hayes admitted she was embarrassed, adding: “I was dying. I was dying. But listen, these players keep me young. I’m not complaining.

“I’ve learned over the course of my career that you can have many things all at once. I can be demanding, I could have high standards, but I also can smile and have a good time.”

Rodman added: “I’m proud of myself. I told you guys I was going to do it and I did it. I’m just really happy and happy that Emma was confident enough to do it with me."