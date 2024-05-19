VIDEO: Embarrassing moment Arsenal fans celebrated wildly after fake news spread that West Ham had scored second goal against Man City to open up Premier League title race
Fake news of West Ham netting an equaliser against Manchester City fooled Arsenal fans who celebrated wildly at the Emirates Stadium.
- Arsenal fans celebrate upon hearing fake news about West Ham
- Rumour circulated at Emirates that Hammers scored equaliser
- Man City cruise toward fourth consecutive title