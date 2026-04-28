VIDEO: Dani Carvajal appears to mock Trent Alexander-Arnold with gesture on bench in Real Madrid's draw with Real Betis
The 'walking' gesture aimed at Alexander-Arnold
During the second half of the Betis clash, television cameras captured a pointed moment on the Madrid bench. As Alexander-Arnold - who has overtaken Carvajal in the pecking order - failed to track a runner during a dangerous counterattack, Carvajal was seen seemingly reacting to the Englishman's lack of urgency.
The veteran defender was filmed making a "walking" motion with his hands, appearing to mimic Alexander-Arnold’s jogging pace as the opposition pushed forward. While subtle, the gesture has been widely interpreted as a direct critique of the man currently occupying his position, fueling speculation about the harmony within the squad.
Watch the clip
Carvajal’s frustrations
The spotlight on Carvajal this season has shifted away from his historical achievements and towards his increasingly peripheral role at Real Madrid. Once an undisputed starter, the experienced right-back has found himself on the fringes under Arbeloa, appearing to struggle with a significant lack of playing time in the current campaign.
Carvajal’s involvement has plummeted in recent weeks; his last start came in a 1-1 draw against Girona on April 7. Since then, he has been limited to a brief cameo against Alaves and was left as an unused substitute during the recent stalemate with Real Betis, a situation that clearly left the club legend frustrated.
- (C)Getty Images
Uncertain future for the veteran defender
Carvajal’s current contract is set to expire this summer, and there has been no definitive word on an extension. Having represented the club for over a decade, the 34-year-old now faces the very real possibility that his storied career at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.
As the final games of the domestic season approach, it remains to be seen if Carvajal will be handed a proper farewell appearance or if he will remain sidelined behind Alexander-Arnold.