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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Girona: La Liga title race over?! Kylian Mbappe goes AWOL at worst possible time as Los Blancos hand Barcelona huge advantage

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Kylian Mbappe endured an off night as Real Madrid slumped to a 1-1 draw with Girona that may well kill off their La Liga title hopes. Federico Valverde's second-half strike was countered by a Thomas Lemar goal to see the spoils shared at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos could trail Barcelona by nine points - with seven games to go - if their bitter rivals win on Saturday.

Madrid were in control for much of the first half. Alvaro Arbeloa made changes at the back but kept his main men in attack, and they created in bunches. Vinicius Junior came close repeatedly, only to be denied by Paulo Gazzaniga. Mbappe, meanwhile, was inconsistent and repeatedly failed to connect in front of goal. Girona had their forays on the break here and there, but a couple of neat stops from reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin kept them out. 

Yet it was a goalkeeping error that changed things. Valverde unleashed a rather speculative strike shortly after half-time, which Gazzaniga failed to deal with. Girona worked their way back into the game, though. Thomas Lemar levelled things on the hour mark, smashing the ball past a helpless Lunin after manufacturing space on the edge of the box.

Los Blancos responded with a series of changes, but Girona were able to see out the result. Mbappe had one last chance, yet fired right at the goalkeeper - a moment that rather encapsulated a disappointing night in Madrid. They will need a miracle to hunt down Barcelona in the title race now. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Dani Carvajal Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (6/10):

    Made a neat save here and there. Could do absolutely nothing about Lemar's strike.

    Dani Carvajal (6/10):

    A bit of a mixed shift. Offered attacking threat occasionally, but mostly played a shielding role. Very much second choice now. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Never really looked troubled, and equipped himself well enough.

    Eder Militao (7/10):

    A solid hour in his first start since December. Deserves more, and one to build on. 

    Fran Garcia (6/10):

    Held width on the left and did a good job of tracking back.

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  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (8/10):

    Another jack-of-all-trades sort of showing. Got up and down the right, grabbed a goal. Full of quality all night. 

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Started poorly before really growing into the game. An excellent midfield presence, by the end of it all. Withdrawn on the hour - presumably with one eye on the Champions League in midweek. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Absolutely ran the midfield for about 20 minutes, then rather fell out of the game. Didn't close down Lemar on the Girona equaliser.

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Assisted Valverde, put in plenty of legwork - but brings a drop-off in quality on the left.

  • Kylian MbappeGetty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (5/10):

    A really wayward showing. Missed a fair few chances, and didn't offer his usual quality in front of goal. 

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Ran at his man, created a few opportunities and put three shots on target. Unlucky not to grab himself a goal.

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    Legs for Militao. Offered an aerial threat. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Figured to be the man to unlock things, but never came up with a killer moment. 

    Ferland Mendy (6/10):

    A tidy late cameo. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. Surprise that he didn't start, given that he is suspended for the Bayern clash. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact

    Alvaro Arbeloa (3/10):

    Changed things up a bit, surely with one eye on a massive Champions League tie on Wednesday. His focus might have been better directed at Friday, as this draw could be disastrous. 

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