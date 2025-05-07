VIDEO: Even Cristiano Ronaldo can see the funny side! CR7 left red-faced after ballooning WILD shot miles wide in Al-Nassr's clash with table-topping Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo was left red-faced after ballooning a shot miles wide during Al-Nassr's clash with Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad.
- Ronaldo had a frustrating first half
- Portuguese was shut down by Al-Ittihad defence
- Saw a shot from a distance sail miles wide