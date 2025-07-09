This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cole Palmer Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

VIDEO: Cole Palmer kicks the post and SCREAMS at Nicolas Jackson in furious outburst after Chelsea team-mate refuses to set him up for easy goal in Club World Cup semi-final clash with Fluminense

C. PalmerChelseaN. JacksonFIFA Club World CupFluminense vs ChelseaPremier League

Cole Palmer was seen lashing out in frustration after Nicolas Jackson squandered a chance in Chelsea's victory over Fluminense at the Club World Cup.

  • Palmer kicked post in frustration
  • Jackson passed up great chance
  • Chelsea still reached Club World Cup final
