VIDEO: Christian Pulisic's golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton & his mum Kelley Harlow go wild in San Siro stands as USMNT star scores crucial goal for AC Milan
Christian Pulisic's girlfriend Alexa Melton and his mum were seen celebrating in the stands as the AC Milan star scored a late winner against Bologna.
- Pulisic struck crucial goal with 11 minutes to play
- Melton & USMNT star's mum Kelley watched on in delight
- The pair first sparked dating rumours in June 2024