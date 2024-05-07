VIDEO: Chris Richards is a genius! USMNT star smashes Premier League geography challenge with Matt Turner's Dunkin' Donuts story helping Crystal Palace defender achieve top marks
USMNT star Chris Richards received full marks in a Premier League geography challenge thanks to a little help from Matt Turner.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Richards shows off his geography skills
- Locates all 20 Premier League clubs on map
- Reveals how Turner helped him with Nottingham