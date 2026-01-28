VIDEO: Benfica GOALKEEPER Anatoliy Trubin scores INCREDIBLE 98th-minute headed goal against Real Madrid to save Benfica's Champions League skin & set up playoff rematch

Going into this contest, Benfica knew they had to win to finish in the top 24 to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. Things got off to a bad start when Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead on the half-hour mark before Andreas Schjelderup equalised six minutes later. The outstanding Vangelis Pavlidis made it 2-1 just before the break from the spot, and Schjelderup's second gave them some breathing room. Mbappe scored again to set up an exciting finale - one that ended in the most dramatic fashion when Trubin was told to go up for a very late free-kick by manager Jose Mourinho, before he scored an unlikely header to spark pandemonium. Madrid had Raul Asencio and Rodrygo sent off in second-half stoppage time as they had to settle for a ninth-placed finish and a tie against Inter. Benfica will duke it out with Bodo/Glimt, a side Mourinho's Roma lost 6-1 to in the Conference League in 2021.
Benfica stun Real Madrid
Benfica earn their dramatic win
Before they scored their fourth and decisive final goal, Marseille looked set to go through at the Portuguese side's expense. But while Roberto De Zerbi's side slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge, Benfica were outclassing Mourinho's former Madrid side. They had 22 shots to the visitors' 16, created eight big chances to Los Blancos' three, and had an expected goals tally of 2.99 vs 1.50. The scenes after the last-gasp goal and at full-time will be moments Mourinho, his players, his staff, and the fans will remember for a long, long time.
What next for Benfica and Madrid?
Benfica and Madrid may yet meet again in this competition if they get through their respective ties against Bodo/Glimt and Inter. Those playoffs will take place on 16-18 February and 23-25 February.