VIDEO: Anthony Elanga stretchered off as HORROR tackle sparks Newcastle mass brawl
Chaos at the Mestalla as Elanga falls
New Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle’s first game in the dugout was overshadowed by a moment of genuine concern for Elanga. The Sweden international was on the receiving end of a brutal challenge from Valencia defender Jose Gaya that left him writhing in agony.
The challenge was so severe that referee Jose Martinez took just three seconds to issue a straight red card to the Valencia captain. The decision did little to calm tempers, however, as a brawl involving both sets of players erupted near the touchline.
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Serious injury downplayed
The sight of Elanga being sent airborne by Gaya’s two-footed tackle triggered an immediate and furious reaction from the Magpies squad. William Osula was among the first to reach his teammate to assess the damage, while the bench demanded swift action from the officials.
Despite the initial fears of a long-term layoff, a potential fracture or serious ligament damage were soon downplayed, as per Daily Mail. It is believed that the winger suffered a significant contusion to the shin rather than a break. Encouragingly, the player was seen walking around the dressing room following treatment, suggesting he may have avoided a season-threatening injury in what was a pre-season encounter.
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Jaissle starts with a victory
While the injury to Elanga was the main talking point, the match marked the beginning of a new era for Newcastle under Matthias Jaissle, who recently replaced Eddie Howe at the helm. The German coach showed plenty of the passion he is known for, charging toward the officials following the foul on his player. The atmosphere remained tense throughout, but Newcastle eventually regained their focus to secure a hard-fought pre-season result.
Newcastle had actually fallen behind early in the match when Filip Ugrinic curled home a spectacular long-range effort for the hosts. However, the Premier League side fought back, and a brace from Yoane Wissa ensured the 38-year-old head coach secured a 2-1 win in his maiden game in charge.
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