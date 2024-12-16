VIDEO: Adriano unable to contain emotions after receiving AI-generated final message from late father during Flamengo testimonial for Inter & Brazil icon
Former Brazil international Adriano broke into tears after hearing an AI-generated message of his late father during a testimonial match.
- Adriano broke down during farewell game
- Heard AI-generated last message of late father
- Returned to a football pitch after eight years