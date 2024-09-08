'We are victims' - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente issues passionate defence of international football amid pressure from clubs to rest key players
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has defended international football amid criticism over call-ups of players amidst a busy domestic club calendar.
- National teams asked to rest players by clubs
- De la Fuente criticised for not resting key players
- Fires back saying they are 'victims of the calendar'