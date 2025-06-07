Vicente Sánchez steps down as Cruz Azul head coach, Nicolás Larcamón reportedly set to take over

Getty Images SportAlejandro OrellanaVicente Sánchez steps down as Cruz Azul head coach, Nicolás Larcamón reportedly set to take overLiga MXV. SanchezN. LarcamonCruz AzulNecaxaThe Uruguayan coach compiled an impressive record, with 17 wins, eight draws and just two lossesArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCruz Azul likely to trigger buyout clause in Larcamón’s contractHe has a 10-3-6 record with NecaxaHe won the 2022-23 Champions Cup with LeónFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱